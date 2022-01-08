Truist Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,689 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,677 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.09% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $13,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 65.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CHKP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.45.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $119.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.40 and a 200 day moving average of $118.61. The firm has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.75. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $107.85 and a 1 year high of $137.49.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.37 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 25.29%. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

