Truist Securities Raises Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target to $96.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its price objective raised by Truist Securities from $94.00 to $96.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CNC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Centene in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Centene from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist boosted their target price on Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen began coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Centene from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.50.
Shares of Centene stock opened at $76.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Centene has a 52-week low of $57.16 and a 52-week high of $85.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.62.
In other Centene news, SVP Christopher Koster sold 14,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $1,003,431.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brent D. Layton sold 3,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $277,120.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,719 shares of company stock worth $9,653,442 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 53.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 16.7% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 1.1% during the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 3.6% during the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 72.8% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Centene
Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.
