Truist Securities Raises Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target to $96.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its price objective raised by Truist Securities from $94.00 to $96.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CNC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Centene in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Centene from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist boosted their target price on Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen began coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Centene from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.50.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $76.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Centene has a 52-week low of $57.16 and a 52-week high of $85.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.62.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.63 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Centene will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centene news, SVP Christopher Koster sold 14,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $1,003,431.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brent D. Layton sold 3,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $277,120.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,719 shares of company stock worth $9,653,442 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 53.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 16.7% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 1.1% during the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 3.6% during the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 72.8% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

