Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $48.38

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 48.38 ($0.65) and traded as high as GBX 51.96 ($0.70). Tullow Oil shares last traded at GBX 51.76 ($0.70), with a volume of 11,467,766 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tullow Oil to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 62 ($0.84) to GBX 79 ($1.06) in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Tullow Oil to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 55 ($0.74) to GBX 65 ($0.88) in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. increased their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 65 ($0.88) to GBX 70 ($0.94) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 65 ($0.88) target price on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.81) target price on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 59.57 ($0.80).

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 45.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 48.38. The firm has a market cap of £732.16 million and a PE ratio of 5.06.

In related news, insider Sheila Khama purchased 7,070 shares of Tullow Oil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £3,393.60 ($4,572.97).

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

