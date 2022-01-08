Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tupperware Brands is the leading global marketer of innovative, premium products across multiple brands utilizing a social selling method through an independent sales. Product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller Cosmetics, NaturCare, Nutrimetics, and Nuvo brands. Tupperware Brands’ growth comes from its worldwide sales force, and they have made an unwavering commitment to Enlighten, Educate and Empower women and their families across the globe. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TUP. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands from $41.50 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.00.

TUP opened at $15.53 on Friday. Tupperware Brands has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $38.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.37 and a 200-day moving average of $20.44. The stock has a market cap of $759.11 million, a PE ratio of 51.77 and a beta of 2.83.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $376.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.70 million. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 95.26%. Tupperware Brands’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tupperware Brands will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kylin Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,750,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,354,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Tupperware Brands by 16.0% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 86,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 11,946 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,627,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

