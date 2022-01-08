Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) Receives C$15.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$17.33.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Eight Capital downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$30.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$18.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

TRQ stock opened at C$19.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.90. Turquoise Hill Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$12.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$784.19 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Turquoise Hill Resources will post 1.2100001 EPS for the current year.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

