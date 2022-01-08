Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) Receives C$15.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$17.33.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Eight Capital downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$30.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$18.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th.
TRQ stock opened at C$19.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.90. Turquoise Hill Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$12.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20.
Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.
