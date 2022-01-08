Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.97.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Twitter from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. lowered their target price on shares of Twitter from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $190,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,105 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,878. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Twitter by 756.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Twitter during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in Twitter by 2,000.0% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Twitter by 601.3% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Twitter by 40.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWTR stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.67. 14,638,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,825,797. The company has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.28 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.54 and its 200 day moving average is $58.53. Twitter has a 1 year low of $38.69 and a 1 year high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Twitter will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

