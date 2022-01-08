Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.06

Tyra Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:TYRA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.06 and last traded at $12.18, with a volume of 117220 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.01.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TYRA. Cowen began coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.73.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.33). On average, analysts forecast that Tyra Biosciences Inc will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc purchased 125,000 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tyra Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,289,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,228,000. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,814,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,844,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,370,000. Institutional investors own 51.60% of the company’s stock.

About Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA)

Tyra Biosciences Inc is a precision oncology company. It focused on developing purpose-built therapies to overcome tumor resistance and improve outcomes for patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidate includes TYRA-300. Tyra Biosciences Inc is based in CARLSBAD, Calif.

