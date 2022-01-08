Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Hits New 12-Month High at $91.11

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $91.11 and last traded at $89.72, with a volume of 2289619 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.54.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSN. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.84.
In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $2,487,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Lynn Langholz sold 6,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $499,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,514 shares of company stock worth $14,165,222. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1,153.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.
Tyson Foods Company Profile (NYSE:TSN)
Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.
