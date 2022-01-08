Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Hits New 12-Month High at $91.11

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $91.11 and last traded at $89.72, with a volume of 2289619 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.54.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSN. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $12.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $2,487,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Lynn Langholz sold 6,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $499,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,514 shares of company stock worth $14,165,222. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1,153.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

