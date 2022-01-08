Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,981 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $5,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 15,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 36,703 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,375 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 10,498 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 48,841 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $41.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.77. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.93 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. Research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.13.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $8,984,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

