UBS Group Lowers Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Price Target to $60.00

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SON. Bank of America lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.29.

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $58.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $54.82 and a 12 month high of $69.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of -35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.97.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -110.43%.

In related news, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $100,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SON. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 167.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

