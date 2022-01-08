UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Upgraded by BNP Paribas to “Outperform”

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UBS Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of UBS Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, November 29th. DZ Bank lowered shares of UBS Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a CHF 18 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.56.

UBS stock opened at $19.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.91 and a 200 day moving average of $16.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. UBS Group has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $19.39.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. UBS Group had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that UBS Group will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in UBS Group by 73.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in UBS Group by 46.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in UBS Group in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in UBS Group by 16.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. 33.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

