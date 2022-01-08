UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Raised to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $60.00 target price on the healthcare company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 53.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PATH. KeyCorp decreased their target price on UiPath from $86.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. raised UiPath to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank raised UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on UiPath from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst says his price target cut reflects his updated discount cash flow model, but he also recommends that investors take advantage of the broad weakness that has impacted software as an attractive buying opportunity to buy UiPath for its long-term compounding growth story. Tillman further points to the company’s record net new ARR, “constructive” Q4 outlook, and a variety of new innovations in the pipeline such as automation bots for Mac users, multi-cloud multi-platform capabilities, automation cloud traction, and task/process mining. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UiPath presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of PATH opened at $39.20 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.16. UiPath has a twelve month low of $37.80 and a twelve month high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $220.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.23 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that UiPath will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel Dines sold 20,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.39, for a total value of $1,182,159.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 9,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $409,412.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 616,060 shares of company stock worth $30,091,295 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in UiPath in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,139,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of UiPath by 2,705.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 547,141 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $28,850,000 after purchasing an additional 527,641 shares during the last quarter. 31.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

