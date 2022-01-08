unFederalReserve Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.18 Million (eRSDL)

unFederalReserve (CURRENCY:eRSDL) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. unFederalReserve has a total market cap of $14.18 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of unFederalReserve was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, unFederalReserve has traded 48.6% lower against the US dollar. One unFederalReserve coin can now be purchased for about $0.0363 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004721 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00058528 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005430 BTC.

unFederalReserve Coin Profile

ERSDL is a coin. unFederalReserve’s total supply is 454,278,600 coins and its circulating supply is 390,227,704 coins. unFederalReserve’s official Twitter account is @Unfederalreser1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for unFederalReserve is www.unfederalreserve.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The eRSDL ecosystem is designed to act as a safe-harbour where sophisticated parties are the “pricing oracles” and ordinary people can participate alongside with a reduced chance of being gamed by experts. Merchant Bankers, staked to the eRSDL ecosystem, have the access to the capital they need, and have a ready marketplace in which to lend their excess. Their merchant banking counterparties measure and price risk for short-term loans between the parties. Ordinary eRSDL holders then participate safely at market rates. “

