UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UniFirst Corporation has become an industry leader and remains one of the fastest growing companies in the Uniform and Textile Services business. Its business is the rental Lease and Sale of work clothing, uniforms, protective apparel, careerwear, and facility service products to businesses in virtually all industrial categories. The major portion of the Company’s business is Uniform Rental Service Programs, wherein it provides customers with all necessary products plus weekly cleaning, maintenance, and any needed replacements of work clothing. The Company became the first private industrial launderer to be granted a government license to process nuclear-contaminated garments. The Company has developed a separate division, UniTech Services Group, which now includes specialized plants throughout the United States and in Europe. UniFirst is a national leader in cleaning and decontaminating the garments worn by workers who maintain and refuel nuclear power and nuclear processing equipment. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of UNF opened at $195.51 on Friday. UniFirst has a twelve month low of $189.84 and a twelve month high of $258.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 0.98.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.05. UniFirst had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 8.29%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that UniFirst will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

In other UniFirst news, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total transaction of $118,993.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Martin Katz sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $80,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,052 shares of company stock worth $216,543 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNF. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,930 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

