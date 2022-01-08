Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.17

Union Jack Oil plc (LON:UJO) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 14.17 ($0.19) and traded as high as GBX 15 ($0.20). Union Jack Oil shares last traded at GBX 14.25 ($0.19), with a volume of 191,284 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £15.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 14.09 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 23.22.

About Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO)

Union Jack Oil plc operates as an onshore oil and gas exploration and production company in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on production, drilling, development, and investment in hydrocarbon projects. It holds interests in the Biscathorpe, Burton on the Wolds, North Kelsey, Wressle, and Keddington projects.

