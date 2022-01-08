Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co trimmed its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,101,074 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,215,213,000 after purchasing an additional 164,493 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 12.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,611,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,893,928,000 after purchasing an additional 937,191 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,106,488 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,562,899,000 after purchasing an additional 302,550 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,541,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,282,234,000 after purchasing an additional 24,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,476,960 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,204,547,000 after purchasing an additional 159,522 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNP opened at $254.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $243.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $193.14 and a 12-month high of $256.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

UNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.75.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

