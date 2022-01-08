United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 2,406 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 3,175 shares.The stock last traded at $129.30 and had previously closed at $130.43.

The stock has a market capitalization of $728.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.01 and its 200-day moving average is $132.56.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $52.31 million for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 14.31%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.89%.

In other United States Lime & Minerals news, Director Edward A. Odishaw sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Enterprises Ltd Inberdon bought 24,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $122.22 per share, for a total transaction of $2,950,024.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USLM. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 1,090.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 325.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 613 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 170.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 223.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. 25.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. It operates through the Lime and Limestone Operations and Natural Gas Interests segments. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment supplies the construction, environmental, industrial, metals, roof shingle, oil and gas services, and agriculture industries.

