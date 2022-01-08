UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC cut its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,857,611 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 90,106 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.20% of UnitedHealth Group worth $725,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,650,364 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $644,863,000 after purchasing an additional 278,375 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 58,583 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,302 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,539 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock opened at $458.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $431.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $320.35 and a twelve month high of $509.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $468.79 and a 200-day moving average of $433.37.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $497.78.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

