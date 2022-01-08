Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) Short Interest Update

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,500 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the November 30th total of 75,500 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

ULH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Universal Logistics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ULH. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Universal Logistics by 19.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 26.1% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Logistics in the second quarter valued at approximately $875,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Universal Logistics by 39.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 14,045 shares during the period. Finally, Lafitte Capital Management LP increased its position in Universal Logistics by 23.9% during the second quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP now owns 433,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,108,000 after acquiring an additional 83,800 shares during the period. 24.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ULH opened at $18.68 on Friday. Universal Logistics has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $27.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.75. The stock has a market cap of $502.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $445.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.30 million. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 28.76%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Universal Logistics will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. Universal Logistics’s payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of customized transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Logistics, Intermodal, Trucking, Company-Managed Brokerage, and Other. The Contract Logistics segment delivers value-added and/or dedicated transportation services to support in-bound logistics to original equipment manufacturers and major retailers on a contractual basis, generally pursuant to terms of one year or longer.

