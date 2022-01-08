Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Given New $44.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on URBN. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urban Outfitters from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.25.

Shares of URBN stock opened at $28.73 on Friday. Urban Outfitters has a 52-week low of $25.87 and a 52-week high of $42.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.96 and its 200 day moving average is $33.89.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $38,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 998.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 186.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 205.6% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

