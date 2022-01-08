Valmark Advisers Inc. Buys 123 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VT. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 28.2% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 40.6% during the third quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $852,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000.

Shares of VT opened at $106.00 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $91.86 and a one year high of $109.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.52.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

