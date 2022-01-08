Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $506,000 Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lowered its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,992,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317,476 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth $198,113,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth $123,283,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,079,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,496,000 after acquiring an additional 913,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,693,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,592,000 after acquiring an additional 833,202 shares during the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $143.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.27 and a fifty-two week high of $145.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.37. The company has a market capitalization of $48.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.51.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.55%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.21.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

