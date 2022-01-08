Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 103 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lowered its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,141,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,645,000 after acquiring an additional 82,917 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 566.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,572,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,550 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,422,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,683,000 after acquiring an additional 94,442 shares in the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,308,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,281,000 after buying an additional 47,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,032,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,793,000 after buying an additional 211,602 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $127.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.80 and its 200 day moving average is $130.05. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $127.19 and a twelve month high of $132.85.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

