Valmark Advisers Inc. Takes $372,000 Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP)

Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 1.6% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 32,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 45.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter valued at about $541,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter worth about $99,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PSEP opened at $30.24 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September has a 1-year low of $27.48 and a 1-year high of $30.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.75.

