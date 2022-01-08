Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Valvoline Inc. is a producer and distributor of premium-branded automotive, commercial and industrial lubricants as well as automotive chemicals. The company’s brand and franchises consists of Valvoline Instant Oil Change(SM), Valvoline lubricants and automotive chemicals (TM), MaxLife lubricants (TM), SynPower(TM) and Zerex(TM) antifreeze. Valvoline Inc. is based in Lexington, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Valvoline from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Valvoline from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Valvoline from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.89.

Shares of Valvoline stock opened at $35.30 on Friday. Valvoline has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.00.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Valvoline had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 2,978.72%. The company had revenue of $835.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valvoline will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.83%.

In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $124,785.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $53,796.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,278 shares of company stock valued at $186,322 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Valvoline by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,862,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $547,372,000 after acquiring an additional 213,023 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Valvoline by 4.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,156,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $503,763,000 after acquiring an additional 734,477 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Valvoline by 14.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,127,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $393,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,066 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Valvoline by 51.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,794,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brave Warrior Advisors LLC raised its position in Valvoline by 0.4% during the third quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 7,618,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,530,000 after acquiring an additional 33,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline, Inc engages in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

