Van ECK Associates Corp Has $123,000 Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1,482.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 94,569 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. 78.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALM opened at $38.88 on Friday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.85 and a 1 year high of $43.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -243.00 and a beta of -0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.81 and its 200-day moving average is $36.08.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.28). Cal-Maine Foods had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $390.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

