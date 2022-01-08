Van ECK Associates Corp Makes New $148,000 Investment in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRMB. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trimble by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trimble by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Trimble from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Trimble in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.40.

In other news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 3,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $330,461.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 2,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $237,303.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,120 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $79.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.37 and a 12 month high of $96.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.54.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.53 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 15.65%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

