Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 500 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 59.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,345 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 531 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 9,952.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,021 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DLB. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.67.

DLB stock opened at $92.33 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.10 and a 52 week high of $104.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.00 and its 200 day moving average is $93.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.99.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $285.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.67%.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total transaction of $2,578,371.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 5,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $489,361.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,217 shares of company stock worth $8,700,420. 37.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

