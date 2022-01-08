Vanguard Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:VAB) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of Vanguard Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:VAB) were down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$25.40 and last traded at C$25.42. Approximately 110,751 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 127,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$25.56.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$25.61 and its 200-day moving average price is C$25.88.

See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.