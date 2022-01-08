Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,284 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $3,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of VXF opened at $175.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $186.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.79. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $165.11 and a 52-week high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

