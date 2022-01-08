Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,100 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.16% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $23,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 20,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 27,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period.

VMBS opened at $52.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.21. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $52.23 and a 12 month high of $54.13.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.054 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

