Vanilla Network Trading Down 3.7% Over Last 7 Days (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 8th. Vanilla Network has a market capitalization of $3.48 million and $228.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.35 or 0.00012846 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00059297 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00075460 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,159.58 or 0.07586793 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00073905 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,617.18 or 0.99931348 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00007061 BTC.

About Vanilla Network

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 795,317 coins and its circulating supply is 650,703 coins. Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1 . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vanilla Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

