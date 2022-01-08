Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) Sets New 52-Week High at $16.66

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$16.66 and last traded at C$16.66, with a volume of 11056 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.00.

Separately, Acumen Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Vecima Networks from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday.

Get Vecima Networks alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$396.91 million and a P/E ratio of 324.53.

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$32.40 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vecima Networks Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 25th. Vecima Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 518.87%.

Vecima Networks Company Profile (TSE:VCM)

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers and content providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. It offers products for the cable and broadcast industries, which provides video and broadband access to service providers, content creators, and broadcasters.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Vecima Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vecima Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.