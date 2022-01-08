Velas (VLX) Trading Down 2.4% This Week

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Velas has a market cap of $793.38 million and $21.06 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One Velas coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000866 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000158 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003135 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005337 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000337 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,245,778,548 coins. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

