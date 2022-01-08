Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $954.35 Million

Equities research analysts expect Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to post sales of $954.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ventas’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $988.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $920.70 million. Ventas posted sales of $921.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ventas will report full-year sales of $3.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.66 billion to $3.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $4.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ventas.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. Ventas had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $976.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VTR. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ventas in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ventas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

Shares of NYSE VTR traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.62. 2,798,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,348,336. Ventas has a 52 week low of $45.40 and a 52 week high of $61.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.17, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is 339.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Ventas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Ventas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ventas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Ventas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Ventas by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Ventas

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

