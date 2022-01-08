Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Fagan Associates Inc.

Fagan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,262 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.80.

NYSE VZ opened at $53.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.69 and a 52-week high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.03%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

