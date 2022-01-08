Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Position Cut by Regency Capital Management Inc. DE

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE lessened its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,235 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ opened at $54.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.88. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.69 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The company has a market capitalization of $227.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.80.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.