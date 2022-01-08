Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Trading Up 8.9% After Analyst Upgrade

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) shares were up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday after National Bankshares raised their price target on the stock from C$19.00 to C$30.00. The stock traded as high as C$17.53 and last traded at C$17.44. Approximately 1,591,837 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 1,516,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.02.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$19.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “underpeform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.64.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.48. The stock has a market cap of C$2.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.85.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.36. The firm had revenue of C$538.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$517.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 2.9500002 earnings per share for the current year.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

