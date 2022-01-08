Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.67.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VERU. Zacks Investment Research cut Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Veru from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th.

Get Veru alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VERU traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.46. 717,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819,559. Veru has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.57. The firm has a market cap of $436.96 million, a PE ratio of 49.64 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.75.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Veru had a negative return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 12.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Veru will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Veru by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Veru by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Veru by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Veru by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Veru by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.56% of the company’s stock.

About Veru

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.