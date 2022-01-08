Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) CEO Sells $74,613.00 in Stock

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) CEO Sekar Kathiresan sold 1,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $74,613.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Sekar Kathiresan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 28th, Sekar Kathiresan sold 6,693 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $267,050.70.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Sekar Kathiresan sold 57,000 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $2,206,470.00.

Shares of VERV opened at $32.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.53. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $78.00.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

VERV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verve Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $406,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $2,644,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 115.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 15.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,594,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,551,000 after buying an additional 628,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.02% of the company’s stock.

About Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

