Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.35

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.35 and last traded at $9.44, with a volume of 455160 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VWDRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Erste Group lowered Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vestas Wind Systems A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.83 and its 200 day moving average is $12.26.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 15.39%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VWDRY)

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind power plants. It operates through the Power Solutions and Service segments. The Power Solutions segment comprises the sale of wind power plants and wind turbines. The Service segment includes the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

