Viacoin Price Tops $0.14 on Top Exchanges (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000350 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Viacoin has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar. Viacoin has a total market capitalization of $3.32 million and $17,729.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $127.77 or 0.00311734 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00009039 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000033 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004297 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

