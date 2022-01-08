Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 67,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,893,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of StepStone Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in StepStone Group by 221.5% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 33,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 23,257 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in StepStone Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,914,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in StepStone Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in StepStone Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,658,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,246,000 after purchasing an additional 74,375 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in StepStone Group by 31.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period.

StepStone Group stock opened at $38.23 on Friday. StepStone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.52 and a twelve month high of $55.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.48.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $139.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.32 million. StepStone Group had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 13.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.04%.

In other StepStone Group news, major shareholder Arg Private Equity, Llc sold 1,330,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $68,951,314.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael I. Mccabe sold 2,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $117,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,193,399 shares of company stock worth $111,669,842 in the last three months. 35.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STEP. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on StepStone Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on StepStone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered StepStone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, StepStone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.60.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

