Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in RH (NYSE:RH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in RH were worth $3,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in RH during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in RH during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RH during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in RH by 44.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in RH during the third quarter worth about $56,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $494.80 on Friday. RH has a 52 week low of $411.88 and a 52 week high of $744.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $586.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $648.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.28.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of RH from $790.00 to $766.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of RH from $800.00 to $750.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $716.40.
RH Company Profile
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
