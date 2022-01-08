Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in RH (NYSE:RH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in RH were worth $3,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in RH during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in RH during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RH during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in RH by 44.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in RH during the third quarter worth about $56,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $494.80 on Friday. RH has a 52 week low of $411.88 and a 52 week high of $744.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $586.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $648.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.28.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.82 million. RH had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 104.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RH will post 26.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of RH from $790.00 to $766.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of RH from $800.00 to $750.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $716.40.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

