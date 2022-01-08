Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,848 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Casella Waste Systems worth $3,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter worth about $122,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 68.9% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 300.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter worth about $219,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CWST stock opened at $80.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 43.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.93. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.43 and a 12 month high of $89.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $241.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.97 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CWST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

In other news, Director William P. Hulligan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $870,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 7,385 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.74, for a total transaction of $655,344.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,685 shares of company stock worth $1,816,439 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

