Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $3.03 Million Position in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 82.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 518,797 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.32% of TrueBlue worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TBI. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in TrueBlue by 6.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TrueBlue in the second quarter valued at approximately $361,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in TrueBlue by 34.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 61,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 15,620 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TrueBlue in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TrueBlue in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TrueBlue stock opened at $27.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.61. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.54 and a 1-year high of $32.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.54.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). TrueBlue had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $577.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. TrueBlue’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of TrueBlue from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

