Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $3.49 Million Stock Holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 597.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,936 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Palomar worth $3,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 3rd quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Palomar alerts:

In other news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total value of $605,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total value of $102,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,143,620. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

PLMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Palomar from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities upgraded Palomar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Palomar from $110.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palomar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

Palomar stock opened at $59.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 56.82 and a beta of -0.06. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $115.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.25.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $67.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.71 million. Palomar had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 8.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.