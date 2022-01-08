Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) by 1,407.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,411 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,984 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of SolarWinds worth $3,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,923 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000.

SolarWinds stock opened at $14.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. SolarWinds Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.92.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.31. SolarWinds had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $181.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that SolarWinds Co. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SolarWinds from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SolarWinds presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.45.

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

