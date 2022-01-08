Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,232 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.19% of B. Riley Financial worth $3,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

B. Riley Financial stock opened at $84.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.74 and a 1-year high of $91.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.60 and its 200 day moving average is $70.30.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $381.52 million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 80.02%.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $4.00 dividend. This is an increase from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $2.00. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.38%.

In related news, CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 1,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.17 per share, for a total transaction of $129,442.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Kenneth M. Young bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.31 per share, for a total transaction of $78,310.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 22,722 shares of company stock worth $1,754,753 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

