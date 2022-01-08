VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN) by 623.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,630 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 0.65% of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 314.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 104,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after buying an additional 79,170 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 259.7% during the third quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 44,478 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF during the first quarter worth $1,008,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 31.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 119,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 28,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 11,728 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ QQQN opened at $31.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.87. VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $29.25 and a 52 week high of $36.90.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This is a boost from VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

